Bytom Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $125.41 million and $31.84 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00487111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,681,922,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,434,637,244 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

