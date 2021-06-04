C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

