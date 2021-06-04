C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.