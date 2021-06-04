Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 585,707 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

