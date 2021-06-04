Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.56. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 94,617 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.85 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of C$126.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

