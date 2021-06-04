California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.91

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 18035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 16,800 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,632,154 shares of company stock valued at $47,741,082.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of California Resources by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

