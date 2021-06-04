Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,572 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 49.8% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,703 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 113,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.