Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,371 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.39% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period.

PYZ opened at $93.12 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

