Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.26, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.