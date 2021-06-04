Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,678 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 565.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

IT opened at $233.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.