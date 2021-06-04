Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,494,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,872,173 shares of company stock valued at $255,064,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

