Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.10. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 57,279 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$578.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.07.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.2272484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

