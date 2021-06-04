Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.01. Canfor shares last traded at C$28.30, with a volume of 358,468 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canfor from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3.40.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 3.7513162 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

