Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BrainsWay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27).

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.33. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

