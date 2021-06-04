Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CPXWF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.19. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

