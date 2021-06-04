Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN):

6/2/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

5/31/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

5/26/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

5/24/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

5/18/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

5/17/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

5/3/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CFFN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,772. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38.

Get Capitol Federal Financial Inc alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.