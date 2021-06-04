Cardano Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.37 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $55.85 billion and approximately $4.37 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00263452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039846 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00030774 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.