Cardinal Energy (CJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cardinal Energy (TSE: CJ):

6/3/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CJ traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,350. The stock has a market cap of C$454.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.80. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.40.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

