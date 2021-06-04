Cardinal Energy (CJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cardinal Energy (TSE: CJ):
- 6/3/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Cardinal Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE CJ traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,350. The stock has a market cap of C$454.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.80. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.40.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
