Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $40.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.28 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $36.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $169.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CAH opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

