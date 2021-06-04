CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.30% of CarMax worth $66,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.35. 2,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

