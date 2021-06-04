Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $57,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

