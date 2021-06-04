Cartesi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79.59 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $253.48 million and $79.59 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001872 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00304250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00249335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.01171461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,222.08 or 1.00214430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,646,073 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.