Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) vs. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Head-To-Head Review

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carver Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 1.37 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.18 $3.16 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -18.37% -30.05% -0.73% Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

