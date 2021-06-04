carVertical (CV) Reaches Market Cap of $5.70 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $64,601.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.07 or 0.01011060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.64 or 0.09899730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052384 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

