Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.68. Cascades shares last traded at C$13.46, with a volume of 460,705 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

