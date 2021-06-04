Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Critical Analysis

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Jiuzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $9.18 billion 0.88 $263.85 million $7.10 30.83 Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Casey’s General Stores and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 1 4 6 0 2.45 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus target price of $215.11, suggesting a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 4.09% 18.65% 7.95% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco and nicotine products; one liquor stores; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 2,207 convenience stores in 16 states in the Midwest. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

