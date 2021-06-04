Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $178.18

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.18 and traded as high as $178.75. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $175.15, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

