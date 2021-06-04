Catex Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,761.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Catex Token has a market cap of $2.06 million and $3,761.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.01022803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.57 or 0.10196370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053905 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.