Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Up 24.3%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) rose 24.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 118,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 43,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 140,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463,178 shares in the company, valued at C$115,794.50.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

