CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,054 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,272.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.