Ccore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $22,645.12 and approximately $98.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.30 or 0.01021308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.13 or 0.10210799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

