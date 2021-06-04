CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Director Sells $1,158,792.40 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40.

CDW traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.49. 621,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.52. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

