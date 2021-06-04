Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.80) and the highest is ($1.18). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $42,170,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after buying an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 651,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after buying an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUN opened at $45.98 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

