Celestica (TSE:CLS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE CLS traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.29. 14,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,559. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.37.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

