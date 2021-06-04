Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $50.52 million and approximately $883,687.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.07 or 0.01011060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.64 or 0.09899730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052384 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,544,759 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

