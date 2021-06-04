Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report $30.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.63 billion. Centene reported sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $121.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $123.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $124.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $128.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

