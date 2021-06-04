Centrality Hits Market Capitalization of $100.22 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $100.22 million and approximately $667,072.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01021991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.71 or 0.10184654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

