Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $710.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $684.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

