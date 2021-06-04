ChatCoin One Day Volume Tops $88,721.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $88,721.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,246.84 or 1.00046269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00041391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

