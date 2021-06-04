Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $523.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.29 million and the highest is $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $505.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

