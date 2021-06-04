Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Market Capitalization Reaches $453,202.70

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $453,202.70 and $265.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00511423 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

