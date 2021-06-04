Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 643,040 shares traded.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

