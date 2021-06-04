ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report sales of $5.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $49.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $47.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.65 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

