Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.85% of Chemung Financial worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock worth $53,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

