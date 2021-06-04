Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to announce sales of $3.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.03 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

CHMA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.18 on Friday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

