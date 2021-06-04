Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 2,235.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336,766 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.