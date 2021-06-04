Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.58. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 553.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $122.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,160 shares of company stock worth $7,546,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

