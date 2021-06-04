Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading Up 1.9%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 5,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRRF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

