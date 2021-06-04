Chromia Price Tops $0.20 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $87.39 million and $31.99 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.01005195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.76 or 0.09799535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051951 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

