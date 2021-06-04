CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
NASDAQ CHSCP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.48. 6,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $30.50.
CHS Company Profile
